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How rock art is influencing modern decor

By Simran Jeet 12:22 pm Jun 30, 202612:22 pm

What's the story

African rock art has been inspiring modern decor with its rich history and unique aesthetics. The ancient artworks, which date back thousands of years, provide insight into the cultures and traditions of African communities. Designers are now incorporating these elements into contemporary settings, giving a nod to the past while creating something new. Here are five ways African rock art is influencing modern decor.