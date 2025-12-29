How ajwain can help relieve your sore throat

Ajwain, or carom seeds, is a common spice in many kitchens. Apart from adding flavor to food, ajwain is also known for its medicinal properties. One of the most popular uses of ajwain is for relieving sore throat. The seeds contain compounds that may help reduce inflammation and provide relief from discomfort. Here are five natural ways ajwain can help you get rid of sore throat.

Tip 1 Ajwain tea for soothing relief Ajwain tea is prepared by boiling ajwain seeds in water. This simple drink can give you relief from sore throat due to its anti-inflammatory properties. To prepare the tea, add one teaspoon of ajwain seeds to a cup of water and boil it till the quantity reduces to half. Strain and sip it warm for best results.

Tip 2 Gargling with ajwain water Gargling with ajwain water can also help soothe a sore throat. For this remedy, boil one teaspoon of ajwain seeds in two cups of water until the liquid reduces to one cup. Allow it to cool slightly before using it as a gargle several times a day.

Tip 3 Chewing ajwain seeds directly Chewing ajwain seeds directly can also provide immediate relief from sore throat symptoms. The volatile oils released when chewing these seeds have soothing properties that may help ease irritation. Take a small amount of ajwain seeds and chew them slowly, allowing their juices to coat your throat.

Tip 4 Mixing ajwain powder with honey Combining ajwain powder with honey makes for an effective home remedy for sore throats. Honey has natural antibacterial properties that complement the benefits of ajwain. To prepare this remedy, grind dry ajwain seeds into a fine powder and mix it with honey until you get a paste-like consistency. Consume this mixture two or three times a day for relief.