Why teff deserves a spot in your gut-friendly diet
What's the story
Ancestral teff is an ancient grain that has been a staple in many African diets for centuries. Known for its tiny size and nutrient-rich profile, teff is gaining popularity worldwide as a digestive health booster. Packed with fiber, essential minerals, and gluten-free, this versatile grain can be easily added to your diet. Here's how ancestral teff can help improve digestion and overall gut health.
#1
Rich source of dietary fiber
Teff is loaded with dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion.
Fiber helps keep bowel movements regular by adding bulk to the stool and preventing constipation.
It also promotes the growth of good gut bacteria, which improves digestive health.
Including teff in your diet can ensure that you meet your daily fiber requirements, which is usually around 25 grams for women, and 38 grams for men.
#2
Gluten-free alternative
For those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, ancestral teff makes an excellent gluten-free alternative to wheat-based products.
Its natural properties make it a safe choice for those avoiding gluten while still enjoying the benefits of whole grains.
By substituting traditional grains with teff, individuals can maintain a balanced diet without compromising on taste or nutrition.
#3
Packed with essential nutrients
Teff is also rich in essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc.
These minerals are important for various bodily functions, including energy production and bone health.
Iron is particularly important for transporting oxygen in the blood, while calcium supports strong bones and teeth.
Including teff in your meals can help you meet your daily nutrient needs.
#4
Versatile cooking options
One of the best things about ancestral teff is its versatility in cooking.
It can be used as a whole grain or ground into flour for baking purposes like bread or pancakes.
Its mild flavor makes it blend well with other ingredients, without overpowering them.
This makes it easy to include in different recipes while reaping its digestive benefits.