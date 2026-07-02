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How African tin art is getting a modern makeover

By Simran Jeet 01:58 pm Jul 02, 202601:58 pm

What's the story

African tin art is a vibrant tradition that has been reimagined by contemporary artists across the globe. The art form, which originated from the need to repurpose materials, has now evolved into a medium of creative expression. Artists are now experimenting with new techniques and themes, blending traditional methods with modern aesthetics. This article explores how these artists are redefining African tin art, showcasing its relevance and adaptability in today's world.