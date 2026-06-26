Bajra is loaded with essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and zinc

Why Bajra is great for your immune system

By Vinita Jain 03:22 pm Jun 26, 202603:22 pm

What's the story

Bajra, or pearl millet, is a staple grain in many parts of the world. It is known for its health benefits, especially its ability to boost immunity. Rich in nutrients, bajra can be a part of a balanced diet to help strengthen the body's natural defenses. Here's how you can add bajra to your diet for better immunity.