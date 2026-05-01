How to style scarves like Bollywood stars

Bollywood stars have always been fashion icons, and their scarf styling is no different. Scarves are versatile accessories that can elevate any outfit, giving a touch of elegance and flair. From classic drapes to modern twists, these celebrities show us how to wear scarves like a pro. Here's how you can get inspired by their unique styles, and add some Bollywood magic to your wardrobe.

Timeless style Classic drape for elegance The classic drape is a favorite among many Bollywood stars for its simplicity and elegance. Just throw the scarf over your shoulders, and let it hang down evenly on both sides. This style goes well with formal outfits like suits or gowns, adding an element of sophistication without overpowering the look.

Contemporary look Modern twist for flair A modern twist involves wrapping the scarf around the neck multiple times, creating a layered effect. This style adds flair to casual outfits, like jeans and tops. Bollywood celebrities often use this technique to add texture and depth to their looks, making even simple outfits stand out.

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Retro vibe Headscarf for vintage charm Headscarves have made a comeback as a vintage-inspired accessory, thanks to Bollywood stars who love them. Worn tied at the back or under the chin, headscarves add a retro charm to any outfit. This style is especially popular during summer months when you want to stay cool while looking chic.

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Structured look Belted scarf for definition Using a scarf as a belt is an innovative way that some Bollywood stars have adopted. By looping it through belt loops, or tying it around the waist, you create definition in dresses or oversized tops. This technique not only cinches the waist but also adds color and pattern contrast to your outfit.