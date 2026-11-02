Butterfly clips are back! 5 cute ways to style them
What's the story
Butterfly clips are making a comeback as a trendy accessory to elevate your everyday hairstyles. These colorful, simple-to-use clips add a hint of fun and nostalgia to your look. Ideal for all hair types, butterfly clips are versatile enough to be worn in a number of ways. Whether you want to keep your hair off your face or add a pop of color, these clips have you covered.
Tip 1
Classic half-up style
The classic half-up style with butterfly clips is a go-to for an effortless, yet chic look.
Just gather the top section of your hair and secure it with a butterfly clip at the back of your head.
This style is perfect for both casual outings and formal events, giving you an elegant appearance without much effort.
Tip 2
Playful pigtails
For a fun and youthful vibe, try pairing butterfly clips with pigtails.
Divide your hair into two sections and tie them into low pigtails on either side of your head.
Use butterfly clips to secure each pigtail in place, adding an element of playfulness to your hairstyle.
Tip 3
Twisted bun accent
Elevate a simple twisted bun by adding butterfly clips as accents.
Twist sections of your hair into a bun at the nape or side of your neck, and secure them with one or two butterfly clips.
This combination gives you a sophisticated look that's perfect for work or special occasions.
Tip 4
Side-swept elegance
Create an elegant side-swept hairstyle by using butterfly clips strategically along one side of your head.
Sweep all your hair to one side, and pin it in place with these colorful accessories.
This style adds volume and interest while keeping everything neatly tucked away.
Tip 5
Braided embellishments
Incorporate butterfly clips into braids for added flair and texture.
Braid small sections of hair on either side of your head, or along the crown, and secure them with these decorative clips.
Not only does this method hold braids securely in place, but it also makes them visually appealing with minimal effort.