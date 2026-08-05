Surprising skincare benefits of cardamom
What's the story
Cardamom, the aromatic spice, is not just a kitchen staple, but also a skin-care powerhouse. Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, cardamom can make your skin glow naturally. From reducing blemishes to improving complexion, cardamom can do it all. Here's how you can use cardamom for radiant skin.
Face mask
Cardamom face mask for glow
A cardamom face mask can do wonders for your skin.
Mix one teaspoon of ground cardamom with two teaspoons of honey, and apply it on your face.
Leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.
This mask helps in exfoliating dead skin cells and gives you a natural glow.
Oil massage
Cardamom-infused oil massage
Infusing oil with cardamom is an excellent way to reap its benefits through massage.
Add a few drops of cardamom essential oil to a carrier oil like almond or coconut oil.
Gently massage this mixture onto your face in circular motions to improve blood circulation and reduce puffiness.
Detox tea
Cardamom tea for detoxification
Drinking cardamom tea can help detoxify your body from within, which in turn benefits your skin.
Boil one cup of water with two crushed green cardamom pods until the water reduces to half.
Strain the tea, and drink it once daily to flush out toxins.
Exfoliation scrub
Exfoliating scrub with cardamom
An exfoliating scrub with cardamom can help you remove impurities from your skin's surface.
Mix one tablespoon of ground cardamom with two tablespoons of sugar and one tablespoon of olive oil.
Gently scrub this mixture onto damp skin in circular motions, and then rinse off with warm water.