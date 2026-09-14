Ethiopian lentil stew, aka misir wot, is a staple dish that packs a punch with its rich flavors.

Cardamom is often added to this stew to enhance its depth and complexity.

The spice complements other ingredients, like garlic and ginger, creating a harmonious blend that elevates the overall taste.

The use of cardamom in this dish showcases how traditional spices can transform simple ingredients into something extraordinary.