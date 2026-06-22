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How to master the art of necklace layering

By Simran Jeet 04:20 pm Jun 22, 202604:20 pm

What's the story

Celebrity-inspired necklace layering is the latest trend that has everyone talking. It is all about mixing and matching different lengths, styles, and materials to create a unique look. This trend allows you to express your personal style while adding depth and interest to your outfit. From minimalist designs to bold statement pieces, there is no limit to what you can achieve with this versatile styling technique.