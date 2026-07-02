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How to choose the right handbag for rainy days

By Simran Jeet 03:55 pm Jul 02, 202603:55 pm

What's the story

Monsoon season can be a tricky time for fashion, but celebrity-inspired handbag choices can make it a lot easier. These stars have mastered the art of carrying bags that are both functional and stylish, perfect for the rainy weather. From waterproof materials to vibrant colors, their choices offer plenty of inspiration for those looking to stay chic this monsoon. Here are some celebrity handbag choices that can help you ace your monsoon style.