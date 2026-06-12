How to style classic tailored coats
What's the story
Classic tailored coats are a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. Celebrities often use these coats to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to their outfits. By observing how these stars style their coats, you can get some practical tips on how to make this timeless piece work for you. Here are some insights into how celebs make classic tailored coats a part of their everyday looks.
Tip 1
Pairing with casual wear
Celebrities often pair classic tailored coats with casual wear like jeans and T-shirts. This combination gives a balanced look, where the coat adds an element of sophistication without overpowering the casual pieces. The trick is to choose neutral colors for the coat and let it be the statement piece of the outfit.
Tip 2
Accessorizing wisely
Accessories can make or break an outfit with a classic tailored coat. Celebrities usually opt for simple accessories, like scarves or hats, that complement but don't overshadow the coat. The key is to keep accessories minimalistic so that the coat remains the focus while adding a personal touch to the outfit.
Tip 3
Mixing textures
Mixing textures is another trick celebs use while styling tailored coats. Pairing different fabrics, say wool with cotton or leather, adds depth and interest to an outfit. This technique not only makes the coat stand out, but also adds dimension to the entire look, making it visually appealing without being too loud.
Tip 4
Choosing the right fit
The fit of a tailored coat is everything, and celebs get it right by going for coats that fit them perfectly. A well-fitted coat accentuates the body shape and gives an elegant silhouette. Trying different styles, like single-breasted or double-breasted, can help find the perfect fit that goes well with your body type and personal style.
Tip 5
Playing with colors
Celebrities aren't afraid to play with colors when it comes to classic tailored coats. While neutral shades are always in, bold colors can also make a statement if worn right. The trick is to balance bright hues with subtle elements in the rest of the outfit so that it doesn't clash, but rather complements the overall look.