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How to style classic tailored coats

By Simran Jeet 01:14 pm Jun 12, 202601:14 pm

What's the story

Classic tailored coats are a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. Celebrities often use these coats to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to their outfits. By observing how these stars style their coats, you can get some practical tips on how to make this timeless piece work for you. Here are some insights into how celebs make classic tailored coats a part of their everyday looks.