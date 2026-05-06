How to style cotton kurtas this summer
What's the story
Cotton kurtas are a summer staple in India, thanks to their comfort and versatility. Celebrities often endorse them, giving us a glimpse of how to style these timeless pieces. From casual outings to festive occasions, cotton kurtas can be styled in a number of ways. Here are some celebrity-inspired tips to make cotton kurtas your go-to summer wear.
Tip 1
Pair with denim for casual look
Pairing a cotton kurta with denim is an easy way to achieve a relaxed, yet stylish look. Celebrities often opt for this combination when heading out for casual errands or meet-ups. The contrast between the soft fabric of the kurta and the sturdy denim creates an interesting balance. This pairing works well with both straight-cut and flared denim, making it a versatile option for many body types.
Tip 2
Accessorize with statement jewelry
Adding statement jewelry can instantly elevate a simple cotton kurta. Celebrities often go for chunky necklaces or bold earrings to add some drama to their outfits. This trick works especially well when you want your kurta to stand out at social gatherings or festive events. The right accessories can turn a basic outfit into something eye-catching without overpowering it.
Tip 3
Layer with light jackets or shrugs
Layering is key when styling cotton kurtas during the transitional summer months. Light jackets or shrugs can add depth to your outfit while keeping you comfortable in varying temperatures throughout the day. Celebrities often choose neutral tones or subtle patterns that complement, rather than compete with, the kurta's design.
Tip 4
Opt for contrasting bottoms
Choosing contrasting bottoms is another effective way to style cotton kurtas like a celebrity. While traditional churidars are a common choice, palazzos or skirts in contrasting colors can make the outfit more modern and chic. This styling tip allows you to play with colors and patterns, giving you the freedom to express your personal style while keeping things balanced.
Tip 5
Experiment with prints and patterns
Going for printed or patterned cotton kurtas is an easy way to add some excitement to your summer wardrobe. Celebrities often pick bold prints that add character to their outfits, without needing much else in terms of styling elements like accessories or layering pieces. This way, you can keep your look simple yet stylish at all times, no matter where you go.