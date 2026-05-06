How to style cotton kurtas this summer

Cotton kurtas are a summer staple in India, thanks to their comfort and versatility. Celebrities often endorse them, giving us a glimpse of how to style these timeless pieces. From casual outings to festive occasions, cotton kurtas can be styled in a number of ways. Here are some celebrity-inspired tips to make cotton kurtas your go-to summer wear.

Tip 1 Pair with denim for casual look Pairing a cotton kurta with denim is an easy way to achieve a relaxed, yet stylish look. Celebrities often opt for this combination when heading out for casual errands or meet-ups. The contrast between the soft fabric of the kurta and the sturdy denim creates an interesting balance. This pairing works well with both straight-cut and flared denim, making it a versatile option for many body types.

Tip 2 Accessorize with statement jewelry Adding statement jewelry can instantly elevate a simple cotton kurta. Celebrities often go for chunky necklaces or bold earrings to add some drama to their outfits. This trick works especially well when you want your kurta to stand out at social gatherings or festive events. The right accessories can turn a basic outfit into something eye-catching without overpowering it.

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Tip 3 Layer with light jackets or shrugs Layering is key when styling cotton kurtas during the transitional summer months. Light jackets or shrugs can add depth to your outfit while keeping you comfortable in varying temperatures throughout the day. Celebrities often choose neutral tones or subtle patterns that complement, rather than compete with, the kurta's design.

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Tip 4 Opt for contrasting bottoms Choosing contrasting bottoms is another effective way to style cotton kurtas like a celebrity. While traditional churidars are a common choice, palazzos or skirts in contrasting colors can make the outfit more modern and chic. This styling tip allows you to play with colors and patterns, giving you the freedom to express your personal style while keeping things balanced.