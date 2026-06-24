Monsoon fashion: How to style bold prints
What's the story
Monsoon fashion is all about comfort and style, and who better to take inspiration from than celebrities, who always nail the prints during this season? Be it the casual outings or red carpet events, these stars have a way of making prints work for them, even when the weather is gloomy. Here is how they do it.
#1
Bold florals for a fresh look
Florals are a monsoon staple, and celebs often go for bold floral prints to add a splash of color to the dreary weather. The prints are not just eye-catching, but also make for a fresh look that can easily be worn for casual outings or even semi-formal events. Pairing floral tops with solid bottoms, or vice versa, can make for a balanced yet stylish look.
#2
Stripes for timeless elegance
Stripes are another favorite print among celebrities during the monsoon. The classic pattern is versatile enough to be worn in a number of ways, be it in the form of dresses, shirts, or trousers. Stripes can give an illusion of height and add an element of sophistication to any outfit. Pairing striped pieces with neutral accessories can keep the focus on the print while maintaining elegance.
#3
Geometric patterns for modern flair
Geometric patterns have become a favorite among celebs looking for modernity in their monsoon wardrobe. These prints give an edgy touch to traditional prints and can be worn in a number of ways. Be it in the form of bold shapes or subtle lines, geometric patterns can make any outfit stand out. Pairing them with complementary colors can add to their appeal.
#4
Polka dots for playful charm
Polka dots are a fun and playful print that celebs love to wear during monsoon. The pattern brings a sense of whimsy and lightheartedness to the outfit, making it perfect for casual outings or fun events. Be it in the form of small dots or larger ones, polka dots can add texture and interest to any look, without overpowering it.
Tip 1
Tips on styling prints this season
When styling prints this monsoon season, opt for breathable fabrics, such as cotton or linen blends, that allow air circulation even when humidity levels rise. This keeps you comfortable all day long, without compromising on style points gained through carefully curated ensembles featuring these timeless patterns seen worn by some of our favorite A-listers worldwide today!