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Monsoon fashion: How to style bold prints

By Simran Jeet 04:59 pm Jun 24, 202604:59 pm

What's the story

Monsoon fashion is all about comfort and style, and who better to take inspiration from than celebrities, who always nail the prints during this season? Be it the casual outings or red carpet events, these stars have a way of making prints work for them, even when the weather is gloomy. Here is how they do it.