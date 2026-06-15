How cucumbers are enjoyed across Africa

Dish 1

Cucumber and tomato salad

A simple yet refreshing dish, cucumber and tomato salad is a favorite across Africa. The salad is prepared by slicing cucumbers and tomatoes, and mixing them with onions and a dressing of lemon juice or vinegar. This dish is usually served as an appetizer or side dish, and goes well with any meal. The crispness of the cucumber goes perfectly with the juicy tomatoes, making it a delightful treat.