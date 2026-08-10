How curd can help with mild skin burns
What's the story
Curd, a staple in most kitchens, is known for its cooling properties and nutritional benefits. It can also be a natural remedy for soothing mild skin burns. The lactic acid in curd helps reduce inflammation and promotes healing. Using curd on burns can provide relief without the harsh chemicals found in some commercial products. Here is how you can use curd effectively to soothe minor skin burns.
Direct application
Apply directly on the burn
Applying curd directly on the burn can provide immediate cooling relief.
Take a small amount of fresh curd and gently spread it over the affected area.
Leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing with cool water.
This method helps reduce redness and discomfort caused by mild burns.
Compress method
Use as a compress
For larger areas affected by mild burns, using curd as a compress can be effective.
Soak a clean cloth in plain curd and apply it to the burn.
Leave the compress on for 30 minutes, or until it dries out.
This method helps in keeping the area moist and aids in faster healing.
Honey mix
Mix with honey for added benefits
Combining curd with honey makes for a potent natural remedy for burns.
Honey has antibacterial properties that help prevent infection, while curd soothes inflammation.
Mix equal parts of curd and honey, apply on the burn, and leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
Refrigeration tip
Refrigerate before use for extra cooling effect
Chilling curd before applying it on burns can enhance its cooling effect.
Store some plain curd in the refrigerator until it is cold but not frozen.
Apply this chilled curd directly onto the burn as part of your treatment routine.