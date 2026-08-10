Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / How curd can help with mild skin burns
How curd can help with mild skin burns
Follow this guide

How curd can help with mild skin burns

By Simran Jeet
Aug 10, 2026
10:47 am
What's the story

Curd, a staple in most kitchens, is known for its cooling properties and nutritional benefits. It can also be a natural remedy for soothing mild skin burns. The lactic acid in curd helps reduce inflammation and promotes healing. Using curd on burns can provide relief without the harsh chemicals found in some commercial products. Here is how you can use curd effectively to soothe minor skin burns.

Direct application

Apply directly on the burn

Applying curd directly on the burn can provide immediate cooling relief.

Take a small amount of fresh curd and gently spread it over the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing with cool water.

This method helps reduce redness and discomfort caused by mild burns.

Compress method

Use as a compress

For larger areas affected by mild burns, using curd as a compress can be effective.

Soak a clean cloth in plain curd and apply it to the burn.

Leave the compress on for 30 minutes, or until it dries out.

This method helps in keeping the area moist and aids in faster healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honey mix

Mix with honey for added benefits

Combining curd with honey makes for a potent natural remedy for burns.

Honey has antibacterial properties that help prevent infection, while curd soothes inflammation.

Mix equal parts of curd and honey, apply on the burn, and leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refrigeration tip

Refrigerate before use for extra cooling effect

Chilling curd before applying it on burns can enhance its cooling effect.

Store some plain curd in the refrigerator until it is cold but not frozen.

Apply this chilled curd directly onto the burn as part of your treatment routine.

ADVERTISEMENT