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How African artists are shaping global art education

By Simran Jeet 03:10 pm Jul 03, 202603:10 pm

What's the story

African diaspora artists are making waves in the global art education scene, bringing in fresh perspectives and innovative techniques. Their contributions are not just enriching the world of art but also redefining how art is taught and perceived around the world. By blending traditional African art forms with contemporary practices, these artists are redefining the boundaries of creativity and education.