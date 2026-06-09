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How bitter leaf is used in African cuisine

By Simran Jeet 02:07 pm Jun 09, 202602:07 pm

What's the story

African bitter leaf, a versatile plant, is used in the cuisines of various cultures across the continent. Known for its unique flavor and health benefits, it is an integral part of traditional dishes. From soups to stews, this leaf adds a distinctive taste that many have come to love. Here are five ways African bitter leaf is used in cooking across different cultures.