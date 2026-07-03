Makonde carvings: A Tanzanian craftsmanship worth knowing

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Caring for your Makonde carving

Proper care is essential to maintain the beauty of your Makonde carving over time. Dust regularly with a soft cloth to prevent buildup of dirt or grime, which can dull its surface. Avoid placing it in direct sunlight, as prolonged exposure can cause fading or cracking of the wood. If necessary, use mild soap with water for cleaning; however, avoid soaking it, as excess moisture may damage the wood fibers.