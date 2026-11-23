Power walking v/s tai chi: Which improves mental health?
What's the story
Power walking and tai chi are two popular exercises known for their mental health benefits. While power walking is a brisk form of aerobic exercise, tai chi is a gentle martial art that emphasizes slow movements and deep breathing. Both have their unique ways of improving mental well-being, making them appealing to different people. Here's a look at how each activity contributes to mental health.
#1
The brisk benefits of power walking
Power walking is a simple yet effective way to boost cardiovascular health and release endorphins, often referred to as the em feel-good em hormones.
This form of exercise can reduce stress levels by up to 30% by promoting better sleep and increasing energy levels.
Regular power walking sessions can also lead to improved mood and reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression.
#2
Tai chi's calming influence on the mind
Tai chi is often dubbed meditation in motion, thanks to its focus on slow, deliberate movements and deep breathing.
This practice helps lower stress by up to 40% by promoting relaxation and mindfulness.
The gentle nature of tai chi makes it accessible for people of all ages and fitness levels, offering a low-impact way to enhance mental clarity and emotional balance.
#3
Social interaction through group exercises
Both power walking and tai chi can be done in groups, promoting social interaction that is good for mental health.
Group activities promote a sense of community and support, which can be a great way to deal with loneliness or isolation.
Studies show that participating in group exercises can improve mood by up to 20% due to social bonding.
#4
Accessibility and ease of practice
One of the best parts of power walking is that it requires no special equipment or facilities, making it accessible to almost everyone. You can do it anywhere, be it a park or a neighborhood.
Tai chi classes are also widely available, both online and offline, making it easier for people to get started with this calming practice.