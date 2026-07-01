Rose apples are loaded with vitamin C

Rose apples: A superfood for glowing skin

By Simran Jeet 10:47 am Jul 01, 202610:47 am

What's the story

Rose apples, a tropical fruit, are making waves for their skin benefits. Loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, these fruits can enhance your skin health naturally. They are easily available and can be added to your diet or skincare routine. Here are the amazing skin benefits of rose apples, and how you can use them to improve your complexion.