How to pair blazers with casual wear
What's the story
Blazers are a wardrobe staple for celebrities, giving them a polished look without compromising on comfort. These stars show us how to wear blazers with casual wear, making them an effortless choice for anyone looking to up their style game. Here are some tips on how to wear blazers like your favorite celebrities, making them an effortless choice for anyone looking to up their style game.
#1
Pairing blazers with jeans
Celebrities often pair blazers with jeans for a smart-casual look. The combination is versatile and can be worn for various occasions. Opting for fitted jeans and a tailored blazer creates a balanced silhouette. This pairing works well with both neutral tones and bold colors, allowing for personal expression while maintaining an air of sophistication.
#2
Mixing blazers with athleisure
Athleisure has become a favorite among celebrities, and they often mix it up with blazers to get the best of both worlds: sporty and chic. A simple pair of joggers or leggings with a crisp blazer can make you look effortlessly stylish. This combination is ideal for those who want comfort but do not want to compromise on style.
#3
Layering blazers over casual tops
Another celebrity trick is layering blazers over casual tops like T-shirts or tank tops. This trick adds depth to an outfit while keeping it relaxed and approachable. Choosing tops in complementary colors or patterns can add visual interest without overpowering the overall look.
#4
Choosing the right footwear
Footwear is key when styling a blazer with casual wear. Celebrities usually go for sneakers or loafers to keep it casual, yet polished. The right pair of shoes can make the difference between an outfit looking laid back or put together, so it is important to choose wisely according to the occasion and personal style preferences.