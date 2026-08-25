How to nail a sporty monsoon look
What's the story
Monsoon fashion can be tricky, but if you take a cue from these celebs, you can nail sporty looks for the season. They have mastered the art of combining comfort and style, making them perfect for the rainy season. From their choice of fabrics to footwear, you can learn a lot about how to stay fashionable without compromising on practicality. Here is how they do it.
#1
Lightweight jackets for layering
Lightweight jackets are a monsoon essential, and celebs often opt for them to layer up.
These jackets keep you warm without making you uncomfortable in humid weather.
Celebs usually go for breathable materials like cotton or polyester blends that dry quickly if they get wet.
A neutral color can go with most outfits, making it a versatile piece for the season.
#2
Waterproof footwear choices
Waterproof footwear is a must during monsoons, and celebs usually opt for shoes made from water-resistant materials like rubber or synthetic fabrics.
These shoes provide traction on slippery surfaces and keep feet dry during unexpected showers.
Sneakers with rubber soles are a popular choice, as they offer both comfort and style, while being practical for rainy days.
#3
Quick-drying fabrics in outfits
Quick-drying fabrics are a staple in celebrity monsoon wardrobes. Fabrics like nylon, polyester, and blends that dry fast are perfect for the season.
These materials wick moisture away from the body, keeping you comfortable even when it rains.
Celebs usually opt for these fabrics in their tops and bottoms, ensuring their outfits remain fresh throughout the day.
#4
Umbrellas as stylish accessories
Umbrellas are more than just functional items; they are stylish accessories in celebrity monsoon fashion.
Celebs often pick umbrellas with vibrant prints or colors that add a pop of personality to their outfits, while offering protection from rain.
Compact umbrellas are easy to carry around and can be easily stored when not in use, making them a practical, yet chic addition to any monsoon look.