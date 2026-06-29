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How to practice good queue etiquette

By Simran Jeet 02:31 pm Jun 29, 202602:31 pm

What's the story

Queue etiquette is an essential skill that can make your waiting experience pleasant and efficient. Whether you are at a bank, a store, or an event, following some simple rules can help you and others. By respecting personal space, being patient, and communicating clearly, you can ensure that everyone gets served fairly and quickly. Here are some practical tips to master queue manners.