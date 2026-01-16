How to achieve a faux short bob with long hair

Creating a faux bob with long hair is a stylish way to experiment with your look without making any permanent changes. This versatile hairstyle can be worn for various occasions, giving you the opportunity to try out a short bob without cutting your hair. Whether you're preparing for a special event or just want to switch things up, mastering the faux bob technique can be fun and easy.

Tip 1 Preparing your hair Before you start styling, make sure your hair is clean and dry. Apply a heat protectant if you're using any heated tools. A volumizing mousse or spray can add texture and hold, making it easier to create the desired shape. If you have straight hair, consider using a curling wand or flat iron to add some waves for added volume.

Tip 2 Creating volume at the roots To achieve that desired lift at the roots, use a round brush while blow-drying your hair. Concentrate on the crown area, as this is where volume is most important. For extra height, tease small sections of hair at the roots and spritz lightly with hairspray to keep everything in place.

Tip 3 Tucking and pinning techniques Once you have enough volume, gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Twist this ponytail loosely and tuck it under itself towards your neck, forming an inward roll. Secure this roll with bobby pins, making sure they are hidden beneath layers of your hair for a seamless look.

Tip 4 Finishing touches for style After securing the faux bob, gently pull out some face-framing strands for softness around your features. Use hairspray sparingly over the entire style for longevity without making it stiff or unnatural-looking. Adjust any sections as needed until you achieve balance and symmetry throughout.