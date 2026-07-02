How to achieve a voluminous ponytail
What's the story
The voluminous ponytail is a timeless hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. It adds height and drama, making it an ideal choice for those who want to make a statement. With the right techniques and products, anyone can achieve this look without the need for professional help. Here are some tips on how to get that perfect voluminous ponytail.
Tip 1
Choose the right hair products
Choosing the right hair products is essential for achieving a voluminous ponytail. Use a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add body to your hair. A root-lifting spray or mousse can give you extra lift at the roots. Finish with a lightweight hairspray to keep your style in place without weighing it down.
Tip 2
Master the teasing technique
Teasing is the key to getting volume at the crown of your head. Take small sections of hair and gently backcomb them with a fine-tooth comb. Make sure you smooth out the top layer so that it looks polished, not messy. This trick adds instant height and fullness to your ponytail.
Tip 3
Secure with confidence
When tying up your ponytail, use an elastic band that matches your hair color for a seamless look. Position your ponytail high on your head for maximum lift, or lower if you prefer a more subtle volume. Pulling on sections of hair near the band can help create a fuller appearance.
Tip 4
Accessorize wisely
Accessories can elevate your voluminous ponytail by adding flair without compromising on its height or shape. Opt for decorative pins or clips that complement your outfit but do not overpower it. A simple ribbon tied around the base of the ponytail can also add elegance while maintaining focus on its volume.