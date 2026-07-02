Follow this guide

How to achieve a voluminous ponytail

By Simran Jeet 03:32 pm Jul 02, 202603:32 pm

What's the story

The voluminous ponytail is a timeless hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. It adds height and drama, making it an ideal choice for those who want to make a statement. With the right techniques and products, anyone can achieve this look without the need for professional help. Here are some tips on how to get that perfect voluminous ponytail.