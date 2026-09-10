How to nail the wet look hairstyle
What's the story
The wet look hairstyle is an evergreen trend that gives an effortlessly chic appearance. Perfect for all occasions, it can be styled with minimal effort. This guide will take you through the steps to achieve the perfect wet look, along with tips and tricks to maintain it. Whether you have short or long hair, these insights will help you get the desired shine and style.
Product selection
Choosing the right products
Selecting the right products is essential for nailing the wet look hairstyle.
A good gel or mousse is a must, as it gives hold and shine. Look for products that are alcohol-free so that your hair does not dry out.
A leave-in conditioner can also help keep your locks moisturized, while giving them a sleek finish.
Experiment with different brands to find what works best for your hair type.
Styling steps
Step-by-step styling guide
Start by washing your hair with a clarifying shampoo to remove any product buildup.
Towel-dry your hair gently before applying a generous amount of gel or mousse evenly from roots to tips.
Use a wide-toothed comb or your fingers to distribute the product evenly through damp hair.
For added texture, consider using a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer on low heat.
Moisture maintenance
Maintaining moisture levels
Keeping moisture levels in check is key to keeping your wet look intact all day long.
Use hydrating sprays or serums in between washes if you feel your hair getting dry.
Avoid excessive heat styling, as it can strip natural oils from your scalp and strands, making them brittle over time.
Hair type tips
Tips for different hair types
For fine hair, opt for lightweight gels that provide hold without weighing down your locks.
Thick or curly hair may require stronger hold products, like pomades or waxes designed specifically for textured styles.
If you have straight hair, consider braiding sections before applying product for added volume and dimension once released.