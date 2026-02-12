TechBytes: How can you enable night light on your computer?

Activating night light on your computer monitor can help reduce eye strain by minimizing blue light exposure. This feature adjusts the color temperature of your display, making it warmer and easier on the eyes during evening hours. Here's a simple guide to enable night light on various operating systems, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience at night.

Windows guide Windows 10 and 11 Night Light activation To activate night light on Windows 10 or 11, go to Settings and select System. Click Display and look for the Night light option. Toggle it on and adjust the strength according to your preference. You can also schedule it to turn on automatically from sunset to sunrise or set custom hours.

Mac Guide macOS Night Shift feature For macOS users, the Night Shift feature is available in System Preferences under Displays. Click on the Night Shift tab and choose either Manual or Schedule mode. You can set specific times for it to activate or use the sunset to sunrise setting based on your location.

Linux guide Linux night light options Linux users can enable night light through different desktop environments. For GNOME users, open Settings, go to Displays, and toggle Night Light. Adjust the color temperature slider as per your comfort. Other Linux distributions may have similar options available through their respective settings menus.

