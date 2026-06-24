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How to decorate baskets with beadwork

By Simran Jeet 03:06 pm Jun 24, 202603:06 pm

What's the story

African baskets are famous for their beauty and utility, but with a little beadwork, you can make them even more beautiful. Beadwork can add color, texture, and a whole new dimension to these traditional crafts. Not only does this enhance the aesthetic appeal, but it also preserves cultural heritage by adding a modern twist to age-old designs. Here are some ways to incorporate beadwork into African baskets.