How to add edamame to your meals
What's the story
Edamame, the young soybeans, are a versatile ingredient that can be added to a range of dishes. Not only are they packed with protein, but they also provide a healthy dose of fiber and essential nutrients. Adding edamame to your meals can make them more nutritious without compromising on taste. Here are five ways you can add edamame to your everyday cooking, making the most of its health benefits.
Stir-fry
Edamame stir-fry delight
A quick and easy way to enjoy edamame is by adding them to a stir-fry.
Saute your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in olive oil. Add cooked edamame and soy sauce for flavor.
This dish is not only colorful but also loaded with vitamins and minerals. Serve it over brown rice or quinoa for a complete meal.
Hummus
Creamy edamame hummus
Transform edamame into a creamy hummus by blending them with garlic, lemon juice, tahini, and olive oil.
This dip makes for a delicious snack when paired with fresh veggies or whole-grain crackers.
The high protein content of edamame makes this hummus filling and nutritious.
Salad
Edamame salad sensation
Create a refreshing salad by mixing cooked edamame with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onion rings, and arugula leaves.
Dress it up with balsamic vinaigrette or lemon dressing for an extra zing.
This salad is perfect as a light lunch option or as a side dish at dinner.
Soup
Savory edamame soup
Prepare a comforting soup by simmering vegetable broth with onions, garlic cloves, diced potatoes, and carrots until tender.
Add shelled edamames, along with herbs like thyme or rosemary, for flavor enhancement before serving hot.
This soup provides warmth during colder months while delivering nutritional benefits from its ingredients.
Snack
Baked edamame snack
For those who love crunchy snacks, try baking some seasoned shelled edamames.
Toss them in olive oil, sea salt, and pepper, then bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes.
This gives you a crispy treat that is high in protein and low in calories.
It's a perfect alternative to traditional snacks like chips or nuts, making it ideal for weight management.