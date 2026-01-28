How to add fiber to your diet

Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet, helping with digestion and keeping you healthy. For beginners, adding fiber to your meals can be easy and cheap. By including some simple foods in your diet, you can increase your fiber intake without spending much. Here are five budget-friendly ways to add more fiber to your meals, perfect for those starting their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

Tip 1 Oats for breakfast Oats are an amazing source of soluble fiber, which helps in lowering cholesterol levels and keeping blood sugar stable. They are also cheap and can be bought in bulk. Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal not only gives you energy but also keeps you full longer. You can add fruits like bananas or berries to make it tastier and more nutritious.

Tip 2 Lentils as a protein source Lentils are another economical way to up your fiber intake. They are rich in both protein and fiber, making them the perfect replacement in several dishes. You can add lentils to soups, stews, or salads for a hearty meal that fills you up and is good for your health. Plus, they cook quickly compared to other legumes.

Tip 3 Whole grain bread options When buying bread, go for whole grain varieties as they are way more fibrous than white bread. Whole grain bread is made from the entire grain kernel, which retains the bran layer packed with fiber. It makes for an easy switch that can up your daily fiber intake by a lot without burning a hole in your pocket.

Tip 4 Fruits with edible skins Fruits such as apples, pears, and oranges are high in fiber, especially if you eat them with their skins on. These fruits are also inexpensive and can be bought all year round. Snacking on these fruits or adding them to your meals is an effortless way to boost your dietary fiber.