How to back up your phone without cloud storage
Backing up your phone is important to keep your data secure and accessible.
While cloud storage is a preferred solution, some may opt for alternatives due to privacy issues or lack of internet.
This article discusses different ways to back up your phone without using the cloud.
These solutions will help you secure your data locally, giving you peace of mind and control over your information.
External storage
Use external hard drives or USBs
One of the most effective ways to back up your phone is through external hard drives or USB flash drives.
Simply connect these devices directly to your phone (with an appropriate adapter).
After the connection, you can manually transfer files (photos, videos, documents) from your phone's storage to the external device.
This way, you get a physical backup solution independent of internet connectivity.
Computer backup
Transfer files via computer
Another foolproof way is moving files from your phone to a computer.
Simply connect your phone with the computer using a USB cable and turn on file transfer mode on the device.
You can then copy important files from the phone's internal storage to the computer's hard drive.
This way, you can easily organize files and keep them safely offline.
SD card backup
Utilize SD cards for storage
For phones supporting expandable storage, using an SD card can be an effective backup solution.
Just insert an SD card into the slot on your device and transfer important files from internal storage onto it.
This way, you can not only free up space on the device but also get a handy backup option that can easily be removed when required.
Local network backup
Use local network solutions
Setting up a local network solution like Network Attached Storage (NAS) lets you back up data at home, without relying on the internet.
Just connect both the devices - your phone and NAS - to the same Wi-Fi network, and you'll be able to transfer files between them wirelessly, using dedicated apps/software from NAS manufacturers.
Software tools
Employ third-party software tools
There are several third-party software tools that make it easy to back up your mobile device without involving the cloud.
These apps usually come with features like selective file backups, scheduled backups at regular intervals, and encryption to ensure additional security when transferring data between devices (like PCs or external drives) connected with USB cables.