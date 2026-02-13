Lending or borrowing books? These tips will help you

Sharing books among friends can be a delightful way to explore new ideas and stories. However, it also comes with the responsibility of maintaining trust and respect. Knowing the etiquette of borrowing and lending books ensures that both parties feel comfortable and valued. Here are some practical tips to navigate this literary exchange smoothly, keeping friendships intact while enjoying the joys of reading together.

Permission first Ask before borrowing Before you even think of borrowing a book from a friend, it's important to ask for their permission first. This simple gesture shows respect for their belongings and acknowledges that they may have plans for their books. Always approach your friend with a polite request, specifying which book you are interested in borrowing and why it appeals to you. This way, you set a positive tone for future exchanges.

Timely returns Return books promptly Returning books on time is crucial in maintaining trust when lending or borrowing. Agree on a reasonable timeframe before borrowing a book, and make sure to adhere to it. If circumstances delay your return, communicate openly with your friend about the situation as soon as possible. This practice reinforces reliability and ensures both parties feel valued in this exchange.

Treat with respect Handle with care When borrowing books, treat them with utmost care as if they were your own. Avoid marking pages or damaging covers; use bookmarks instead of folding corners or writing notes in margins unless agreed otherwise beforehand. Your careful handling will assure your friend that their property is in safe hands, encouraging them to share more often.

Suggest new reads Offer to share recommendations When you lend or borrow books, it opens up a whole new world of recommendations. This way, you can introduce your friend to new genres or authors you think they'll love. Sharing recommendations makes the whole experience richer for both, as it opens up new avenues for discussion and exploration of literature. It strengthens the bond between friends by creating a shared interest in discovering new stories together.