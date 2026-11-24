How to style braids with natural hair extensions
What's the story
Braiding with natural hair extensions is a great way to get that fuller, longer look without the hassle of permanent changes. The technique is all about blending your hair with high-quality, natural-looking extensions. With the right method and tools, you can achieve beautiful braids that look and feel natural. Here are some tips to help you master this art, from choosing the right extensions to maintaining your braided style.
Tip 1
Choosing the right extensions
Selecting the right hair extensions is crucial for a seamless blend.
Look for extensions that match your hair texture and color closely.
Human hair extensions are usually preferred, as they can be styled just like your own hair.
Consider factors like length, thickness, and curl pattern when making your choice to ensure a natural appearance once braided.
Tip 2
Preparing your hair properly
Proper preparation of your hair is important before adding extensions.
Start by washing and conditioning your hair well to remove any product buildup.
Detangle gently with a wide-tooth comb to avoid breakage.
Applying a leave-in conditioner or serum can help smooth out frizz and make it easier to manage during the braiding process.
Tip 3
Braiding techniques for best results
Different braiding techniques can give you different looks and levels of durability.
For instance, cornrows are great for a close-to-the-scalp style that lasts long, while box braids give you more versatility in styling options.
Practice different techniques on small sections of your own hair first, before attempting them with extensions, for better results.
Tip 4
Maintaining your braided style
To keep your braided style looking fresh, regular maintenance is key.
Moisturize both your natural hair and extensions regularly with oils or creams designed for braided styles.
Avoid tight tension while braiding to prevent damage or discomfort on your scalp over time.
Consider visiting a professional stylist if you are unsure about maintaining complex designs at home.