Tea lovers, you must try this refreshing combo
What's the story
Brewing peppermint and lemongrass tea is an easy way to enjoy a refreshing drink at home. The combination of peppermint's cooling effect and lemongrass' citrusy aroma makes for a delightful experience. Here's how you can prepare this herbal tea with simple steps and ingredients. Whether you are looking for a morning pick-me-up or an evening relaxant, this tea is perfect for any time of the day.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare peppermint and lemongrass tea, you will need fresh or dried peppermint leaves, fresh or dried lemongrass stalks, and water.
Fresh ingredients usually give a more vibrant flavor, but dried ones are just as good.
Make sure your ingredients are clean and free from any contaminants before you start brewing.
Water preparation
Boil the water
Start by boiling two cups of water in a saucepan or kettle.
The right temperature is key to extracting the flavors from the herbs.
Once the water reaches a rolling boil, remove it from heat to avoid over-extracting the flavors, which may make the tea bitter.
Herb infusion
Add herbs to water
Once your water is ready, add one tablespoon each of peppermint leaves and lemongrass stalks directly into the hot water.
Let them steep for five to seven minutes.
This will allow the essential oils from both herbs to infuse into the water, creating a fragrant blend that is both soothing and invigorating.
Final steps
Strain and serve
After steeping, strain out the herb bits using a fine mesh sieve or tea strainer.
Pour your freshly brewed peppermint and lemongrass tea into cups or mugs.
If desired, you can serve it hot, or let it cool slightly before enjoying it over ice for a refreshing iced version.
Tips & variations
Enjoy variations on your brew
Experimenting with variations can enhance your brewing experience even further!
Consider adding honey or lemon juice for extra sweetness or tanginess, if preferred.
Alternatively, try mixing in other herbal ingredients, like ginger root or chamomile flowers, for added depth of flavor.