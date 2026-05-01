Have you tried rooibos tea?

African bush tea, also known as rooibos, is a caffeine-free herbal tea that has been enjoyed for centuries. Famous for its rich flavor and health benefits, this tea is made from the leaves of the Aspalathus linearis plant, native to South Africa . The unique brewing process is what gives it its distinct taste and aroma. Here are some tips to brew the perfect cup of African bush tea.

Tip 1 Selecting quality leaves Selecting quality leaves is essential for a great cup of African bush tea. Look for finely cut leaves with a vibrant reddish-brown color. The aroma should be sweet and earthy. Avoid any leaves that look dull or have an off-putting smell, as these might indicate poor quality or age. Freshness plays a key role in flavor, so try to buy from trusted suppliers.

Tip 2 Water temperature matters The temperature of the water is crucial when brewing African bush tea. Ideally, you should heat your water to around 95 degrees Celsius (203 degrees Fahrenheit). This temperature helps to extract the full flavor profile from the leaves, without burning them. Using water that's too hot can make your tea taste bitter, while cooler water may not extract enough flavor.

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Tip 3 Steeping time techniques Steeping time also determines how strong your African bush tea will be. Generally, steeping for five minutes gives you a balanced flavor, with natural sweetness and hints of nuttiness. If you like a stronger taste, you can steep it for up to seven minutes, but avoid going beyond that, as it may turn bitter.

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