How to build a personal calm corner at home

Building your own calm-corner for evening relaxation is as simple as it is effective. A space dedicated to tranquility, it allows you to disconnect from the daily stressors of life. By adding elements that suit your sense and preference, you can create a sanctuary of calmness. Here are some practical tips for setting up your calm-corner.

Tip 1 Choose the right location Selecting the right location is crucial for creating an effective calm-corner. Look for a quiet spot in your home where you can have some privacy and minimal distractions. It could be a corner of your bedroom, living room or even a balcony if weather permits. Just make sure this space is away from high-traffic areas and noise sources like televisions or busy streets.

Tip 2 Incorporate comfortable seating Comfortable seating is a cornerstone of your calm corner, fostering relaxation. Opt for cushions, bean bags, or an armchair with plush upholstery to make sure the space invites calm and supports good posture. The aim is to create a seating arrangement that not only promotes a relaxed posture but also remains comfortable for prolonged periods of sitting or lounging. This makes your corner a true retreat.

Tip 3 Use soft lighting Lighting is an important aspect of setting the mood of your calm-corner. Choose soft lighting options like table lamps with warm bulbs or string lights that provide gentle illumination without being too harsh on the eyes. Steer clear of bright overhead lights that can break the calming atmosphere.

Tip 4 Add natural elements The addition of natural elements can make your space even more soothing. You can add indoor plants such as succulents or ferns. They require very little care but look good and purify air as well. You can also add some natural materials like wooden decor pieces or stones.