How to care for air plants
What's the story
Air plants, or Tillandsia, are unique plants that do not need soil to grow. They absorb moisture and nutrients through their leaves from the air. These hardy plants are perfect for those who want low-maintenance greenery in their homes. With just a little care, air plants can flourish and add a touch of nature to any space. Here is how you can keep your air plants healthy and thriving.
Tip 1
Proper watering techniques
Watering is the most important part of air plant care. Soak your air plants in room temperature water for 20 minutes once a week. Make sure you shake off any excess water after soaking to prevent rot. In drier climates, you may need to mist them two to three times a week instead of soaking. This keeps them hydrated without overwatering.
Tip 2
Ideal lighting conditions
Air plants thrive best in bright, indirect light. Direct sunlight can scorch their leaves, and too little light may hinder growth. Place your air plants near a window with filtered sunlight, or use artificial grow lights if natural light isn't available. This ensures they receive enough light without getting damaged by harsh rays.
Tip 3
Temperature and humidity requirements
Air plants prefer temperatures between 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 80 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius) and high humidity levels of around 50% or more. Avoid placing them near drafts or heating vents, which could cause temperature fluctuations. If your home is particularly dry, consider using a humidifier or placing a tray of water nearby to increase humidity levels around the plants.
Tip 4
Fertilizing for growth
To promote healthy growth, fertilize your air plants every four to six weeks using a bromeliad fertilizer or a diluted liquid plant fertilizer at one-quarter strength. Apply it during their active growing season in spring and summer, when they are most receptive to nutrients. Avoid over-fertilizing, as it can lead to leaf burn.
Tip 5
Pruning and propagation tips
Prune dead leaves from the base of your air plant with clean scissors to encourage new growth without damaging the plant. If you want more plants, look for offsets or pups growing at the base of mature plants, and gently pull them off once they are at least one-third the size of the parent plant before replanting them in suitable conditions.