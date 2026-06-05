How to care for air plants

Air plants, or Tillandsia, are unique plants that do not need soil to grow. They absorb moisture and nutrients through their leaves from the air. These hardy plants are perfect for those who want low-maintenance greenery in their homes. With just a little care, air plants can flourish and add a touch of nature to any space. Here is how you can keep your air plants healthy and thriving.

Tip 1 Proper watering techniques Watering is the most important part of air plant care. Soak your air plants in room temperature water for 20 minutes once a week. Make sure you shake off any excess water after soaking to prevent rot. In drier climates, you may need to mist them two to three times a week instead of soaking. This keeps them hydrated without overwatering.

Tip 2 Ideal lighting conditions Air plants thrive best in bright, indirect light. Direct sunlight can scorch their leaves, and too little light may hinder growth. Place your air plants near a window with filtered sunlight, or use artificial grow lights if natural light isn't available. This ensures they receive enough light without getting damaged by harsh rays.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Temperature and humidity requirements Air plants prefer temperatures between 60 degrees Fahrenheit and 80 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius) and high humidity levels of around 50% or more. Avoid placing them near drafts or heating vents, which could cause temperature fluctuations. If your home is particularly dry, consider using a humidifier or placing a tray of water nearby to increase humidity levels around the plants.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Fertilizing for growth To promote healthy growth, fertilize your air plants every four to six weeks using a bromeliad fertilizer or a diluted liquid plant fertilizer at one-quarter strength. Apply it during their active growing season in spring and summer, when they are most receptive to nutrients. Avoid over-fertilizing, as it can lead to leaf burn.