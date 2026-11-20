Sulfate-free shampoos are a must for color-treated hair, as they cleanse without stripping natural oils or fading color.

Unlike regular shampoos, which contain harsh sulfates, these gentle cleansers preserve the vibrancy of your dye.

They lather well and remove dirt and product buildup without compromising on moisture retention.

Using a sulfate-free shampoo can keep your locks soft and manageable while extending the life of your color treatment.