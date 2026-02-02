How to identify authentic leather

African leather is known for its quality and craftsmanship. However, distinguishing authentic African leather from synthetic or inferior quality can be tricky. Knowing the characteristics of genuine leather can help buyers make informed choices. Here are some practical tips to identify authentic African leather, focusing on texture, smell, durability, and craftsmanship.

Texture Check the texture Genuine African leather has a unique texture that is hard to replicate. It is usually grainy with natural imperfections, which are a sign of its authenticity. Unlike synthetic materials, real leather is soft to touch and flexible. When you run your fingers over it, you should feel its natural graininess. If it feels too smooth or plastic-like, it might not be genuine leather.

Smell Smell test One of the easiest ways to identify authentic leather is by its smell. Real leather has a distinct earthy aroma that synthetic materials lack. When you smell the product closely, it should have this natural scent. If it smells overly chemical or artificial, chances are it's not genuine leather.

Advertisement

Durability Assess durability Authentic African leather is known for its durability and resilience. It doesn't tear or scratch easily, unlike synthetic alternatives. When you bend or stretch the material slightly, it should return to its original shape without creasing too much. This resilience is a hallmark of quality leather, indicating that the material is both tough and long-lasting.

Advertisement

Craftsmanship Examine craftsmanship The craftsmanship of a product can also tell how authentic the leather is. Genuine African leather products are usually handcrafted with attention to detail. Look for even stitching and no loose threads. The stitching should be tight and consistent throughout the product, indicating that skilled artisans have made it with care and precision.