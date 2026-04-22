How to check if your property documents are genuine

Verifying property documents in India can be a daunting task, but it is essential to ensure that your investment is secure. With the right knowledge and tools, however, the process can be simplified. Here are some practical tips to help you verify property documents effectively. These insights will help you navigate the complexities of real estate transactions in India, ensuring that you make informed decisions.

Tip 1 Check title deed authenticity One of the most important steps in verifying the authenticity of property documents is to check the title deed. A title deed legally establishes the seller's right to transfer the property. So, ensure that the seller has a clear title to the property, and there are no encumbrances or legal disputes. You can do this by checking with local land revenue offices or using online portals provided by state governments. This step ensures that you are dealing with legitimate ownership.

Tip 2 Verify Encumbrance Certificate An encumbrance certificate (EC) is a crucial document that proves the property is free from any monetary or legal liabilities. It is important to get the EC for the last 15 years from the sub-registrar's office. This document will ensure there are no outstanding loans or mortgages on the property, giving you a clear picture of its legal standing before you make any purchase.

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Tip 3 Cross-check with government records Cross-checking property documents with government records is a must for verification. You can do this by visiting local offices or using online services provided by various state governments in India. By matching details like survey number, ownership details, and land use classification with official records, you can catch discrepancies that may indicate fraudulent activities or errors in documentation.

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Tip 4 Seek professional legal advice Engaging a qualified lawyer who specializes in real estate transactions can be invaluable when verifying property documents. A legal expert will help you understand complex terms and conditions in agreements, while also ensuring that all necessary paperwork is in order before finalizing any deal. Their expertise can save you from potential legal disputes down the line.