How to choose sun-smart safari gear
What's the story
African safaris are thrilling adventures, but they also expose you to the harsh sun. Choosing the right sun-smart safari gear is essential to keep yourself protected from the sun's harmful rays. Not only does it protect your skin, but it also keeps you comfortable and lets you enjoy your safari to the fullest. Here are five essential tips to choose the right gear for your next safari.
Tip 1
Opt for UPF-rated clothing
When choosing safari clothing, opt for UPF-rated clothes.
UPF, or ultraviolet protection factor, indicates how much UV radiation can penetrate through the fabric to your skin.
Clothes with a UPF rating of 50 or more offer excellent protection against harmful UV rays.
This way, you can stay cool and comfortable while minimizing sun exposure.
Tip 2
Choose wide-brimmed hats
A wide-brimmed hat is a must-have accessory for any safari trip. It provides shade to your face, neck, and ears, reducing direct sunlight exposure.
Look for hats made from breathable materials, with a brim of at least three inches, to ensure maximum coverage.
Some hats even come with neck flaps for added protection.
Tip 3
Invest in polarized sunglasses
Polarized sunglasses are essential to protect your eyes from the glaring sun during a safari.
They reduce glare from reflective surfaces like water and sand, making it easier to see animals and landscapes clearly.
Opt for sunglasses with 100% UV protection and a wraparound style for better coverage.
Tip 4
Select lightweight long-sleeve shirts
Lightweight long-sleeve shirts made from breathable fabrics like cotton or linen are ideal for safaris.
They provide coverage against UV rays while keeping you cool in warm temperatures.
Look for shirts with ventilation features, such as mesh panels or roll-up sleeves, that allow you to adjust them according to weather conditions.
Tip 5
Use high-SPF sunscreen
Sunscreen is a must for any outdoor activity, including safaris, where sun exposure is high.
Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 on all exposed skin areas, including the face, neck, hands, and any other exposed areas, before heading out each day.
Reapply every two hours, especially after sweating or swimming, if applicable.