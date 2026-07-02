One of the easiest ways to clean ceiling fan blades is to use an old pillowcase

Keep your ceiling fan clean with these easy tricks

By Vinita Jain 03:12 pm Jul 02, 202603:12 pm

What's the story

Cleaning ceiling fans can be a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be. With the right techniques, you can keep your fans dust-free and running smoothly. This article provides practical tips to help you clean your ceiling fans efficiently, ensuring they remain an effective part of your home's ventilation system. By following these expert insights, you can maintain a cleaner environment and extend the lifespan of your ceiling fans.