How to make copper utensils shine again
What's the story
Copper utensils are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their excellent heat conductivity and aesthetic appeal. However, keeping them clean is important to retain their shine and functionality. Unlike other metals, copper needs special care to avoid tarnishing. Here's a practical guide for you to keep your copper utensils spotless, without using harsh chemicals or expensive products. With these tips, you can keep your copperware looking as good as new.
Natural remedy
Use lemon and salt for tarnish removal
Lemon and salt make a great natural remedy to remove tarnish from copper.
Cut a lemon in half and dip the cut side in salt. Rub it over the tarnished areas of the utensil.
The acidity of the lemon combined with the abrasiveness of the salt helps lift off tarnish easily.
Rinse with warm water and dry thoroughly to prevent water spots.
Effective solution
Baking soda paste for stubborn stains
Baking soda is another versatile cleaning agent that works wonders on stubborn stains on copper utensils.
Mix baking soda with a little water to form a paste. Apply this paste on the stained areas and gently scrub with a soft cloth or sponge.
Baking soda's mild abrasiveness helps remove tough stains without scratching the surface of the copper.
Rinse well after cleaning.
Deep clean
Vinegar soak for deep cleaning
For deep cleaning, vinegar can be used as it is acidic enough to break down tarnish deposits.
Fill a bowl with enough vinegar to submerge the utensil completely and let it soak for around 10 minutes.
After soaking, use a soft cloth to wipe off any remaining tarnish before rinsing with warm water.
Maintenance tip
Regular polishing with vegetable oil
Regularly polishing your copper utensils with vegetable oil can help maintain their shine over time.
Just put a few drops of vegetable oil on a soft cloth, and wipe it over the surface of the utensil in circular motions.
This creates a protective layer that prevents tarnishing while enhancing its natural luster.
Cautionary note
Avoid abrasive cleaners
While cleaning copper utensils, it's important to avoid abrasive cleaners or scrubbers.
These can scratch the surface and damage the metal over time.
Stick to gentle cleaning methods with household items like lemon, salt, baking soda, and vinegar, which are effective and safe.
This way, you can keep your copperware in top condition, preserving its beauty and functionality without any damage.