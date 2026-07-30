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Home / News / Lifestyle News / How to make copper utensils shine again
How to make copper utensils shine again
Lemon and salt make a great natural remedy to remove tarnish from copper

How to make copper utensils shine again

By Vinita Jain
Jul 30, 2026
07:56 am
What's the story

Copper utensils are a staple in many kitchens, thanks to their excellent heat conductivity and aesthetic appeal. However, keeping them clean is important to retain their shine and functionality. Unlike other metals, copper needs special care to avoid tarnishing. Here's a practical guide for you to keep your copper utensils spotless, without using harsh chemicals or expensive products. With these tips, you can keep your copperware looking as good as new.

Natural remedy

Use lemon and salt for tarnish removal

Lemon and salt make a great natural remedy to remove tarnish from copper.

Cut a lemon in half and dip the cut side in salt. Rub it over the tarnished areas of the utensil.

The acidity of the lemon combined with the abrasiveness of the salt helps lift off tarnish easily.

Rinse with warm water and dry thoroughly to prevent water spots.

Effective solution

Baking soda paste for stubborn stains

Baking soda is another versatile cleaning agent that works wonders on stubborn stains on copper utensils.

Mix baking soda with a little water to form a paste. Apply this paste on the stained areas and gently scrub with a soft cloth or sponge.

Baking soda's mild abrasiveness helps remove tough stains without scratching the surface of the copper.

Rinse well after cleaning.

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Deep clean

Vinegar soak for deep cleaning

For deep cleaning, vinegar can be used as it is acidic enough to break down tarnish deposits.

Fill a bowl with enough vinegar to submerge the utensil completely and let it soak for around 10 minutes.

After soaking, use a soft cloth to wipe off any remaining tarnish before rinsing with warm water.

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Maintenance tip

Regular polishing with vegetable oil

Regularly polishing your copper utensils with vegetable oil can help maintain their shine over time.

Just put a few drops of vegetable oil on a soft cloth, and wipe it over the surface of the utensil in circular motions.

This creates a protective layer that prevents tarnishing while enhancing its natural luster.

Cautionary note

Avoid abrasive cleaners

While cleaning copper utensils, it's important to avoid abrasive cleaners or scrubbers.

These can scratch the surface and damage the metal over time.

Stick to gentle cleaning methods with household items like lemon, salt, baking soda, and vinegar, which are effective and safe.

This way, you can keep your copperware in top condition, preserving its beauty and functionality without any damage.

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