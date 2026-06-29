Avoid acidic or alkaline cleaners, as they can damage the marble's surface

Best ways to clean marble floors at home

By Vinita Jain 09:29 pm Jun 29, 202609:29 pm

What's the story

Marble floors add a touch of elegance to any home but require regular maintenance to keep them looking their best. One of the most important aspects of marble floor care is cleaning. Using the right techniques and materials can prevent damage and maintain the natural beauty of marble. Here are some practical tips to help you clean your marble floors effectively without causing harm.