How to keep your glasses clean and scratch-free
What's the story
Cleaning glasses properly is essential to ensure clear vision and prolong the life of the lenses. Using the right techniques and materials can prevent scratches and damage, keeping your eyewear in top condition. Here are some practical tips to help you clean your glasses like a pro, ensuring they remain spotless without compromising on quality or durability.
Tip 1
Use microfiber cloths
Microfiber cloths are the best for cleaning glasses as they are soft and non-abrasive.
Unlike paper towels or regular cloths, microfiber doesn't scratch the lenses.
They trap dust and dirt without leaving streaks or lint behind.
Make sure to wash them regularly to keep them effective.
Tip 2
Rinse with lukewarm water
Before wiping your glasses with a cloth, rinse them under lukewarm water.
This step removes loose dust and debris that can scratch the lenses when wiped away.
Avoid hot water as it may damage lens coatings.
A gentle rinse prepares your glasses for a more thorough cleaning.
Tip 3
Use lens-safe cleaners
Always use cleaners specifically designed for eyewear when cleaning your glasses.
These cleaners are formulated to be gentle on lens coatings while effectively removing smudges and fingerprints.
Avoid household cleaners like window or all-purpose cleaners, as they may contain chemicals that can damage your lenses over time.
Tip 4
Avoid using clothing or rough fabrics
While it may be tempting to use whatever is handy, like clothing, to wipe your glasses, it's best to avoid that.
Rough fabrics can scratch lenses or ruin coatings over time.
Stick to microfiber cloths made for eyewear for the best results.
Tip 5
Store glasses properly when not in use
When not wearing your glasses, store them in a protective case to avoid accidental scratches or damage.
Keeping them in a case also prevents dust accumulation when stored away.
This simple habit helps maintain lens clarity over extended periods between cleanings.