A tongue scraper is a simple tool designed to remove bacteria and debris from the surface of the tongue

Easy tongue cleaning habits for better oral health

By Vinita Jain 11:04 am Jul 03, 202611:04 am

What's the story

Cleaning your tongue is an important part of oral hygiene that is often neglected. A clean tongue helps in getting rid of bacteria and food particles that can cause bad breath and other dental problems. By adding tongue cleaning to your daily routine, you can keep your mouth fresh and healthy. Here are five effective ways to clean your tongue for fresher breath.