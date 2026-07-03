Easy tongue cleaning habits for better oral health
What's the story
Cleaning your tongue is an important part of oral hygiene that is often neglected. A clean tongue helps in getting rid of bacteria and food particles that can cause bad breath and other dental problems. By adding tongue cleaning to your daily routine, you can keep your mouth fresh and healthy. Here are five effective ways to clean your tongue for fresher breath.
Tip 1
Use a tongue scraper
A tongue scraper is a simple tool designed to remove bacteria and debris from the surface of the tongue. It usually has a flat edge that gently scrapes off buildup without causing discomfort. To use it, stick out your tongue and place the scraper at the back of your tongue. Gently pull it forward while applying light pressure, rinsing it off after each pass.
Tip 2
Brush your tongue with a toothbrush
Just like you brush your teeth, you can also brush your tongue with a toothbrush. Most toothbrushes have soft bristles that can effectively clean the surface of the tongue. Just brush from back to front, covering the entire surface area of the tongue. This method helps remove plaque and bacteria, contributing to fresher breath.
Tip 3
Rinse with mouthwash
Using mouthwash is another effective way to keep your tongue clean and freshen your breath. Opt for an alcohol-free mouthwash so that it doesn't dry out your mouth. Swish it around in your mouth for about thirty seconds before spitting it out. This helps kill remaining bacteria on both teeth and tongue surfaces.
Tip 4
Drink plenty of water
Staying hydrated is key to keeping your mouth healthy and fresh. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps wash away food particles and bacteria that can cause bad breath. It also keeps saliva production up, which naturally cleanses the mouth between brushings.
Tip 5
Avoid certain foods before bedtime
Certain foods, especially those that are pungent or spicy, can leave residues on your tongue. These may lead to bad breath if not cleaned properly before bed. Avoiding these foods at night gives you a better chance of waking up with fresher breath in the morning. Your mouth has fewer residual odor-causing particles to deal with overnight.