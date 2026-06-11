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How to use water lily in cooking

By Simran Jeet 02:27 pm Jun 11, 202602:27 pm

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African waterblommetjie, or Cape water lily, is a versatile ingredient used in a variety of dishes. Native to South Africa, this aquatic plant is known for its unique flavor and texture. It can be used in both savory and sweet recipes, making it a great addition to any kitchen. Here are five creative ways to use African waterblommetjie in your cooking.