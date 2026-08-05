How to turn celtuce stems into tasty dishes

Stir-frying celtuce stems with garlic is an easy yet delicious way to enjoy this vegetable.

Slice the stems thinly and sauté them in olive oil with minced garlic until tender.

The result is a simple dish that retains the natural crunch of the celtuce while adding a hint of garlic flavor.

This dish can be served as a side or added to rice or noodles for a more filling meal.