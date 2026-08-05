How to turn celtuce stems into tasty dishes
What's the story
Celtuce, or stem lettuce, is a versatile vegetable that you can use in several dishes. Its crunchy texture and mild flavor make it an ideal candidate for a range of culinary experiments. While most people are aware of its leafy greens, the stems are equally nutritious and can be used in creative ways. Here are five innovative dishes that highlight celtuce stems.
Dish 1
Stir-fried celtuce with garlic
Stir-frying celtuce stems with garlic is an easy yet delicious way to enjoy this vegetable.
Slice the stems thinly and sauté them in olive oil with minced garlic until tender.
The result is a simple dish that retains the natural crunch of the celtuce while adding a hint of garlic flavor.
This dish can be served as a side or added to rice or noodles for a more filling meal.
Dish 2
Celtuce stem salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing salad with celtuce stems is perfect for warm days.
Thinly slice the stems and mix them with other fresh veggies like cucumbers and bell peppers.
Toss the salad in a citrus dressing made from lemon juice, orange juice, and olive oil.
The tangy dressing complements the mild taste of celtuce, making it a perfect light lunch option.
Dish 3
Celtuce stem pickles
Pickling celtuce stems is another creative way to preserve their crunchiness while adding an exciting flavor twist.
Cut the stems into bite-sized pieces and immerse them in a vinegar brine with spices like dill and mustard seeds.
After a few days in the refrigerator, you'll have tangy pickles that go well with sandwiches or as part of an appetizer platter.
Dish 4
Creamy celtuce stem soup
For those who prefer warm dishes, creamy soup made from celtuce stems is an excellent choice.
Saute chopped onions and garlic before adding diced celtuce stems along with vegetable broth.
Simmer until soft, then blend until smooth for a velvety texture.
Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or basil for added depth of flavor.
Dish 5
Roasted celtuce stems with herbs
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in celtuce stems while infusing them with aromatic herbs like rosemary or thyme.
Simply cut the stems into sticks, toss them in olive oil, and sprinkle with your choice of herbs before roasting at high heat until golden brown on all sides.
Serve as an accompaniment to main dishes or enjoy them alone as a healthy snack option.