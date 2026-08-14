Want to try chayote squash? Start with these 5 dishes
What's the story
Chayote squash, popularly known as vegetable pear, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its mild flavor and crisp texture make it a perfect addition to several recipes. Here are five innovative ways to use chayote squash in your cooking. From salads to stir-fries, these methods will help you discover the culinary potential of this unique vegetable.
Fresh delight
Chayote salad with citrus dressing
Chayote salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing option for anyone looking for a light meal.
Thinly sliced chayotes are tossed with oranges and lemons for a tangy twist.
The dressing is made by mixing fresh juices and olive oil, giving a perfect balance of acidity and richness.
This salad is not just tasty but also packed with vitamins, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious eaters.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried chayote with garlic
Stir-frying chayotes with garlic makes for a quick and easy dish that highlights the vegetable's natural crunchiness.
Start by slicing the chayotes into thin strips and sautéing them in oil with minced garlic until tender but crisp.
Add soy sauce and pepper for flavoring.
This simple stir-fry goes well with rice or noodles, making it an ideal weeknight meal.
Comforting soup
Chayote soup with herbs
A warm bowl of chayote soup, flavored with herbs like cilantro or parsley, can be comforting on chilly days.
Cook diced chayotes with vegetable broth until soft, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture without any dairy products.
Season with salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs for an aromatic finish that elevates this simple soup into something special.
Savory bake
Baked chayote gratin
Baked chayote gratin is an elegant way to serve this versatile vegetable at dinner parties or family gatherings.
Slice the chayotes thinly and layer them in a baking dish with cheese and breadcrumbs.
Bake until golden brown and bubbly.
This dish offers a rich, savory flavor, making it a delightful side or main course.
Tangy pickles
Pickled chayotes as condiments
Pickling chayotes gives them a tangy twist, making a delicious condiment for sandwiches or tacos.
Slice the squash thinly and soak it in a vinegar solution with spices like mustard seeds and dill weed.
Let it marinate for a few days in the refrigerator before serving.
These pickled chayotes add a zesty kick to any meal, without overpowering flavors.