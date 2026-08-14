Want to try chayote squash? Start with these 5 dishes

Chayote salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing option for anyone looking for a light meal.

Thinly sliced chayotes are tossed with oranges and lemons for a tangy twist.

The dressing is made by mixing fresh juices and olive oil, giving a perfect balance of acidity and richness.

This salad is not just tasty but also packed with vitamins, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious eaters.